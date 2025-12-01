Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Dowry Demands Leave One Dead
A 28-year-old woman, Hina, was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws due to dowry demands in Kasoli village, Muzaffarnagar. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, which include her husband and in-laws. Harassment had been ongoing since her marriage in May 2023.
A disturbing incident unfolded in Muzaffarnagar as a 28-year-old woman was reportedly strangled by her in-laws over dowry demands, according to local authorities.
Identified as Hina, the victim suffered continuous harassment since her marriage in May 2023 and was tragically killed on a Sunday evening.
Law enforcement has registered a case against her husband and in-laws, who remain at large as police intensify their search efforts. Her brother has also reported ongoing torture prior to her death.
