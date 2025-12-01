Left Menu

Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Dowry Demands Leave One Dead

A 28-year-old woman, Hina, was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws due to dowry demands in Kasoli village, Muzaffarnagar. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, which include her husband and in-laws. Harassment had been ongoing since her marriage in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:27 IST
A disturbing incident unfolded in Muzaffarnagar as a 28-year-old woman was reportedly strangled by her in-laws over dowry demands, according to local authorities.

Identified as Hina, the victim suffered continuous harassment since her marriage in May 2023 and was tragically killed on a Sunday evening.

Law enforcement has registered a case against her husband and in-laws, who remain at large as police intensify their search efforts. Her brother has also reported ongoing torture prior to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

