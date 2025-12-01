Left Menu

Dramatic Police Shootout in Kaushambi: Cow Slaughter Suspects Arrested

Three men were arrested in Kaushambi after opening fire on police during an attempted apprehension related to a cow slaughter case. While two suspects were injured, a third was captured after a chase. Police recovered pistols and enacted the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been apprehended following a dramatic encounter with the police in Kaushambi. The individuals, linked to a cow slaughter incident, opened fire as officers tried to arrest them for their alleged crimes.

Two of the suspects, Tufail Ahmad and Munna, sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire that erupted late on Sunday night. A third suspect, Nayab, was nabbed after a pursuit. The coordinated police effort came in response to the discovery of suspected bovine remains, escalating the situation to involve special investigation teams.

The incident unfolded near the Hisampur canal crossing, where the suspects were planning another slaughter. Police recovered locally made pistols and cartridges from the scene, consolidating evidence to reinforce their case under state law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

