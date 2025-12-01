Dramatic Police Shootout in Kaushambi: Cow Slaughter Suspects Arrested

Three men have been apprehended following a dramatic encounter with the police in Kaushambi. The individuals, linked to a cow slaughter incident, opened fire as officers tried to arrest them for their alleged crimes.

Two of the suspects, Tufail Ahmad and Munna, sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire that erupted late on Sunday night. A third suspect, Nayab, was nabbed after a pursuit. The coordinated police effort came in response to the discovery of suspected bovine remains, escalating the situation to involve special investigation teams.

The incident unfolded near the Hisampur canal crossing, where the suspects were planning another slaughter. Police recovered locally made pistols and cartridges from the scene, consolidating evidence to reinforce their case under state law.

