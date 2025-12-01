France's Contingency Plan for Defence Spending
French Prime Minister Sebastien LeCornu has tasked Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin with preparing a contingency plan for defence spending in case the 2026 budget does not pass by year-end. The initiative aims to safeguard national defence from political disputes, ensuring security priorities remain unaffected.
In a strategic move, French Prime Minister Sebastien LeCornu has directed Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin to craft a contingency plan for defence spending. This proactive step is in anticipation of a potential failure to pass the 2026 budget by the end of the year.
LeCornu emphasized the critical importance of preparing for the worst-case scenario to ensure no disruption in military orders and planning. He highlighted the pressing need to detach national defence and sovereign security issues from the broader political debates that often cloud government proceedings.
As France faces this fiscal uncertainty, the priority remains maintaining focus on security imperatives, a stance underlined by LeCornu's decisive action in safeguarding the nation's defence needs from potential political impasse.
