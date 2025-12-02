Navy chief unveils new Indian Maritime Doctrine

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday unveiled a new version of the Indian Maritime Doctrine that seeks to enhance tri-services synergy to effectively confront any national security challenges.

The new doctrine also formalises 'no-war, no-peace' as a distinct category between peace and conflict, establishing it as an important facet of the conflict spectrum, according to the Navy.

The Indian Maritime Doctrine was initially published in 2004 and it was revised in 2009, with minor amendments inserted in 2015.

The new edition reflects the major transformations in India's maritime environment and strategic outlook.

''The Indian Maritime Doctrine 2025 lays the foundation for the Navy's strategy and operations,'' the Navy said.

''It clearly defines the Navy's roles, answering the central question: 'why we do what we do','' it said.

The Navy said the Indian Maritime Doctrine is intended to advance India's regional role and maritime influence while fostering a maritime-conscious nation that recognises the centrality of maritime power to national security.

''It seeks to strengthen jointness and integration across services and guide the translation of doctrine into strategy, operational directives, tactical publications, and naval capability development,'' it said in a statement.

It said the new edition reflects the transformation in India's maritime environment over the last decade and incorporates India's broader vision of harnessing the oceans as a key pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047.

''It integrates an enhanced understanding of tactics employed by adversaries, including grey-zone, hybrid, and irregular warfare,'' the Navy said.

''The revised doctrine also acknowledges the growing importance of the space, cyber, and cognitive domains, while emphasising on the integration of uncrewed systems, autonomous platforms, and emerging technologies,'' it said.

''Additionally, it prioritises jointmanship by aligning with tri-service joint doctrines, towards ensuring interoperability across the armed forces,'' the Navy added.

