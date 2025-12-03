South Korea's Lee says he will not take sides over China-Japan dispute
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday he would not take sides in the recent diplomatic dispute between China and Japan.
Lee also said he would help create the grounds for dialogue between North Korea and the United States and consider looking into the issue of South Korea- U.S. joint military exercises, which have traditionally angered Pyongyang.
His remarks were made during his press conference to mark the December 3 anniversary of a martial law crisis in South Korea.
