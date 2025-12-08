Left Menu

Proclaimed Offender with 100 Cases Nabbed by Delhi Police

A 28-year-old proclaimed offender, Sumit, with over 100 criminal cases against him, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Sumit, wanted in a 2020 robbery case and having frequently changed addresses to evade capture, was apprehended in Mangolpuri by a dedicated police team on December 6.

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended Sumit, a notorious 28-year-old proclaimed offender who has been linked to more than 100 criminal cases. An officer reported this significant arrest on Monday.

Sumit, the elusive accused, was finally traced by the diligent Rani Bagh police team of the outer district. He was particularly wanted in connection with a 2020 robbery case in Mangolpuri and had been declared a proclaimed offender only last month, illustrating his evasive tactics.

Despite Sumit's careful strategy of frequently shifting to different rented accommodations, law enforcement managed to track him down. On December 6, their efforts bore fruit as they detained him in Mangolpuri, marking the end to his evasion.

