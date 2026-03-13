BJD Cancels Iftar and Eid Milan in Solidarity Amid West Asia Conflict

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to cancel its annual Iftar and Eid Milan festivities, citing the current conflict in West Asia as the reason for this decision. The party expressed its solidarity with the innocent victims affected by the violence.

In a statement, the BJD highlighted the extensive impact of the war, affecting more than 10 countries and causing worldwide distress. As a result, the party has opted to forego this year's celebrations, which are usually attended by BJD President Naveen Patnaik and members of the Muslim community.

Addressing the media, BJD Vice-President Pratap Jena noted that many people from Odisha working in West Asia are experiencing hardship. He confirmed the decision to suspend the celebrations and shared Patnaik's appeal to the public to avoid festivities during this tragic period.

(With inputs from agencies.)