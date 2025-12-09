Election Commission's Crackdown on Data Upload Delays in Kolkata
Special Observer C Murugan rebuked a Booth Level Officer in Kolkata for delays in uploading electoral data ahead of the December 11 deadline. Despite multiple notices, 105 forms remain unprocessed. Murugan plans to revisit and ensure completion. Enhanced monitoring aims to streamline the voter list verification process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Special Observer C Murugan took decisive action against a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kolkata for a sluggish pace in uploading data into the Election Commission's portal, just two days ahead of the deadline.
During a routine inspection, Murugan identified that 105 forms out of 720 remained undigitized in a local booth, prompting a public reprimand of the BLO.
To intensify oversight, the Election Commission deployed five senior IAS officers, including Murugan, to ensure timely completion and accuracy of voter roll data across West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Gears Up for Deadline: BLOs on Final Push for Accurate Voter Rolls
Humayun Kabir: West Bengal's Future Political Kingmaker?
West Bengal BLOs Protest: Collapsing Under Work Pressure
Election Overhaul: Special Observers Enhance Electoral Roll Transparency in West Bengal
West Bengal BLOs Demand Compensation Amid Stress-Induced Health Risks