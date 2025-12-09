Election Commission's Crackdown on Data Upload Delays in Kolkata

Special Observer C Murugan took decisive action against a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kolkata for a sluggish pace in uploading data into the Election Commission's portal, just two days ahead of the deadline.

During a routine inspection, Murugan identified that 105 forms out of 720 remained undigitized in a local booth, prompting a public reprimand of the BLO.

To intensify oversight, the Election Commission deployed five senior IAS officers, including Murugan, to ensure timely completion and accuracy of voter roll data across West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)