Amit Shah's Charge: The Divisive Politics and Legacy of 'Vande Mataram'

In a fiery address to the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of engaging in appeasement politics through the historical division of the 'Vande Mataram' song, which he claims contributed to India's partition.

Shah emphasized that the song was a catalyst for cultural nationalism during India's freedom struggle and remains relevant today. He critiqued Congress leaders for their historical and modern stance on the song, suggesting that such attitudes are politically motivated, particularly with West Bengal elections around the corner.

Highlighting the absence of key opposition figures in the debate, Shah called for respecting the song as a symbol of national unity, criticizing past actions where it was disrespected. He urged lawmakers to pass the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' to future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)