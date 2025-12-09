Germany's Advanced Taurus Missile Production Set for 2029

Germany is gearing up to begin production of an upgraded model of its Taurus cruise missile in 2029, as per a budget proposal accessed by Reuters. The proposal is awaiting parliamentary approval next week. Currently, the German military holds around 600 Taurus missiles, each with an official range exceeding 500 km, deployable from jets like the Tornado, F-15, or F-18.

The Taurus missile, constructed by European defense firm MBDA, targets high-value sites such as command bunkers and supply depots behind enemy lines. However, Germany has consistently declined Ukraine's appeals for the missile, amid apprehensions over its extended range potentially being used against Russian targets.

The proposed Taurus NEO model, detailed in a confidential 415-million-euro budget, will boast a longer range and enhanced technologies. Key subcontractors include Sweden's Saab and U.S.-based Williams International, with possible future participation from Sweden and Spain. The overall project anticipates the production of 600 missiles costing approximately 2 billion euros. The Kremlin has cautioned Germany against supplying these missiles to Kyiv, warning of escalating tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

