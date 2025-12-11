Defense Bill Passes Despite Political Friction: Key Changes Unveiled

In a marked political event, the House successfully passed a comprehensive defense policy bill, greenlighting USD 900 billion for various military programs. Notably, it includes a 3.8% pay raise for troops and introduces significant reforms in how the Department of Defense procures weapons, marking a strategic shift amid growing national and international demands.

Despite friction between Congress and the Trump administration, the bill secured bipartisan support and is poised to reinforce commitments to European and Korean allies, countering Russian advancements. This act also repeals past war authorizations and curtails climate and diversity efforts, aligning with President Trump's security agenda.

The bill's journey to Senate approval highlights the political compromise amidst conservative dissatisfaction over prolonged overseas commitments. Top congressional figures stress on enhancing oversight and accountability, particularly with military actions in the Caribbean, while aiming to pass the bill before the legislative holiday break.

