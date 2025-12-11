Left Menu

Defense Bill Passes Despite Political Friction: Key Changes Unveiled

The House has passed a substantial defense policy bill authorizing $900 billion for military programs, including a pay raise for troops and reforms in weapon procurement. It also addresses climate cuts, troop commitments abroad, and ongoing support for allies. Measures like repealing old war authorizations are included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:23 IST
  • United States

In a marked political event, the House successfully passed a comprehensive defense policy bill, greenlighting USD 900 billion for various military programs. Notably, it includes a 3.8% pay raise for troops and introduces significant reforms in how the Department of Defense procures weapons, marking a strategic shift amid growing national and international demands.

Despite friction between Congress and the Trump administration, the bill secured bipartisan support and is poised to reinforce commitments to European and Korean allies, countering Russian advancements. This act also repeals past war authorizations and curtails climate and diversity efforts, aligning with President Trump's security agenda.

The bill's journey to Senate approval highlights the political compromise amidst conservative dissatisfaction over prolonged overseas commitments. Top congressional figures stress on enhancing oversight and accountability, particularly with military actions in the Caribbean, while aiming to pass the bill before the legislative holiday break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

