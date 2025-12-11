Left Menu

India Cracks Down on Dubious Job Rackets Luring Citizens Abroad

The Indian government has rescued over 6,700 nationals from fake job recruitment scams in South-East Asian countries. Dubious firms lured victims through social media, leading them to engage in cybercrimes. India emphasizes diplomatic engagement and has established support channels and advisories to curb these fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST
India Cracks Down on Dubious Job Rackets Luring Citizens Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken substantial steps to rescue over 6,700 nationals caught in fake recruitment scams, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday. These scams, perpetrated by dubious firms, have predominantly operated through social media, enticing individuals to South-East Asian nations like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Lao PDR.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the government, along with Indian embassies, has been proactive in rescuing affected citizens. In their efforts, the embassies have successfully facilitated the repatriation of 2,265 individuals from Cambodia, 2,290 from Lao PDR, and 2,165 from Myanmar.

The Ministry is urging citizens seeking employment abroad to verify the credentials of recruitment agencies. Meanwhile, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is actively addressing cybercrime concerns with advisory communications disseminated through multiple platforms to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025