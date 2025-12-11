India Cracks Down on Dubious Job Rackets Luring Citizens Abroad
The Indian government has rescued over 6,700 nationals from fake job recruitment scams in South-East Asian countries. Dubious firms lured victims through social media, leading them to engage in cybercrimes. India emphasizes diplomatic engagement and has established support channels and advisories to curb these fraudulent activities.
The Indian government has taken substantial steps to rescue over 6,700 nationals caught in fake recruitment scams, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday. These scams, perpetrated by dubious firms, have predominantly operated through social media, enticing individuals to South-East Asian nations like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Lao PDR.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the government, along with Indian embassies, has been proactive in rescuing affected citizens. In their efforts, the embassies have successfully facilitated the repatriation of 2,265 individuals from Cambodia, 2,290 from Lao PDR, and 2,165 from Myanmar.
The Ministry is urging citizens seeking employment abroad to verify the credentials of recruitment agencies. Meanwhile, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is actively addressing cybercrime concerns with advisory communications disseminated through multiple platforms to prevent future occurrences.
