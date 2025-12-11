Notorious Criminal Deen Bandhu Arrested in Delhi After Multiple Crimes

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Deen Bandhu, a 45-year-old criminal on the run, accused in serious cases like NDPS, robbery, and attempt-to-murder, as confirmed by an official on Thursday.

Bandhu was also involved in a violent encounter with police in Civil Lines, leading to non-bailable warrants. Despite securing interim bail in a 2022 robbery, he evaded capture until now. He was captured after police received precise intelligence and confessed to his crimes.

Known for his criminal activities, Bandhu is connected to at least 15 felonies ranging from murder to narcotics. His most infamous crime includes a daring 2022 heist in Civil Lines where he stole a bag containing substantial currency. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)