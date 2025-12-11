Left Menu

Nvidia Innovates with Location Verification for AI Chips

Nvidia has developed a location verification technology for its AI chips to prevent smuggling into restricted countries. The software, leveraging GPU capabilities, aims to help data centers track chip performance and ensure exports comply with regulations. Nvidia plans to introduce this feature in their latest 'Blackwell' chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 07:45 IST
Nvidia Innovates with Location Verification for AI Chips
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia has introduced a groundbreaking location verification technology, designed to identify the country where its artificial intelligence chips are operational. This innovative feature is poised to tackle the challenge of chip smuggling into nations where their export is banned, according to the company's announcement on Wednesday.

The technology will be a software feature that customers can install, tapping into the confidential computing capabilities of Nvidia's GPUs. The software is crafted to allow customers to monitor a chip's overall computing performance, using server communication delays to gauge the chip's location—similar to other internet-based services.

In its latest move, prompted by exclusive details reported by Reuters, Nvidia plans to make this software open-source, inviting external security experts to scrutinize it. Despite the inclusion of these new features, Nvidia assures there are no backdoors for remote control, and the telemetry data remains read-only, adhering to privacy and security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025