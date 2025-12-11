Court Releases Couple Convicted of Ex-MLA Family Murders on Interim Bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the interim release of Sonia and Sanjeev Kumar, convicted in 2001 for the murder of former Haryana MLA Relu Ram Punia and his family. This interim bail comes amidst ongoing deliberations regarding their request for premature release.

Originally sentenced to death for the brutal murders at Punia's farmhouse in Litani village, the couple's sentence was commuted to life in 2014 by the Supreme Court. Sonia and Kumar's petitions challenged the Haryana government's decision, arguing they met the criteria for early release under a 2002 policy.

The court's ruling noted the earlier government decision was legally unsound, emphasizing that current policies allow for their case to be reconsidered. Until a final decision is made, Sonia and Kumar are allowed bail upon providing appropriate surety to the court, highlighting the ongoing complexities surrounding their case.

(With inputs from agencies.)