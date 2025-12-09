Left Menu

Government Welfare Schemes for Marginalised Communities Stalled by Delays

A parliamentary panel criticized the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for delays in implementing welfare schemes for SCs, OBCs, and marginalized groups. Issues include fund underutilization, procedural hurdles, and incomplete projects. Recommendations for improvements and accountability measures were made, emphasizing the need to uplift vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:57 IST
Government Welfare Schemes for Marginalised Communities Stalled by Delays
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has criticized the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for delays and inefficiencies in implementing welfare schemes intended for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and marginalized communities. Despite substantial budget allocations, key programs suffer from procedural snags and poor coordination between central and state governments.

One significant critique focused on the PM-DAKSH skill development scheme. The committee highlighted the ministry's failure to spend funds allocated for 2024-25 due to delays in empaneling training institutions. The slackness, they warned, risks undermining the scheme's aim to enhance livelihoods among SCs, OBCs, and other beneficiaries.

The report also underscored the slow pace in constructing hostels for OBC students and expressed concern over merging PM-DAKSH with PMKVY. It stressed the need for revised scholarship amounts and increased educational slots, urging the government to address these urgent matters to prevent setbacks for economically-disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025