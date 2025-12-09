Government Welfare Schemes for Marginalised Communities Stalled by Delays

A parliamentary panel has criticized the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for delays and inefficiencies in implementing welfare schemes intended for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and marginalized communities. Despite substantial budget allocations, key programs suffer from procedural snags and poor coordination between central and state governments.

One significant critique focused on the PM-DAKSH skill development scheme. The committee highlighted the ministry's failure to spend funds allocated for 2024-25 due to delays in empaneling training institutions. The slackness, they warned, risks undermining the scheme's aim to enhance livelihoods among SCs, OBCs, and other beneficiaries.

The report also underscored the slow pace in constructing hostels for OBC students and expressed concern over merging PM-DAKSH with PMKVY. It stressed the need for revised scholarship amounts and increased educational slots, urging the government to address these urgent matters to prevent setbacks for economically-disadvantaged groups.

