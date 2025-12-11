In a show of support, President Vladimir Putin extended his gratitude to the Russian army Thursday following reports from commanders claiming they have secured full control over the strategic town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukraine's military contested this claim, asserting it still governs the town.

Although Reuters was unable to verify the military developments on the ground, the fall of Siversk has been a crucial objective in Russia's ongoing efforts to seize control over the entire Donetsk region. Commanders communicated to Putin that taking Siversk, with its pre-war population surpassing 10,000, was essential for advancing towards Sloviansk, a significant urban center yet to be overtaken by Russian forces.

Ukrainian military officials have countered Russian assertions, stating that despite attempts by small enemy units to infiltrate the town under adverse weather conditions, control remains steadfast under Ukraine's defense. Moreover, Ukrainian forces actively blocked Russian advances in Pokrovsk, underlining the fierce nature of current engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)