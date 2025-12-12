Domestic Help Arrested in Rs 3.57 Crore Jewellery Heist

Mumbai Police have apprehended a domestic employee accused of swiping jewellery and diamonds valued at Rs 3.57 crore from a 93-year-old resident in the Marine Drive district.

The suspect, identified as Archana Salvi from Kalyan, allegedly committed the theft between April 27 and July 26, revealed when the victim's Dubai-based son found the jewellery missing during his visit.

Authorities conducted surveillance on Salvi, uncovering significant financial transactions in her account. She was detained, confessed to the crime, and Rs 1.26 crore-worth of valuables were recovered. Investigations continue.