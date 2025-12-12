Left Menu

Domestic Help Arrested in Rs 3.57 Crore Jewellery Heist

Mumbai Police have arrested domestic help Archana Salvi for allegedly stealing jewellery valued at Rs 3.57 crore from a 93-year-old woman's home in Marine Drive. The theft occurred between April 27 and July 26 and was discovered when the victim's son visited. Valuables worth Rs 1.26 crore were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:08 IST
Mumbai Police have apprehended a domestic employee accused of swiping jewellery and diamonds valued at Rs 3.57 crore from a 93-year-old resident in the Marine Drive district.

The suspect, identified as Archana Salvi from Kalyan, allegedly committed the theft between April 27 and July 26, revealed when the victim's Dubai-based son found the jewellery missing during his visit.

Authorities conducted surveillance on Salvi, uncovering significant financial transactions in her account. She was detained, confessed to the crime, and Rs 1.26 crore-worth of valuables were recovered. Investigations continue.

