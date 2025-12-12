Everest Feat: High Court Halts Vikram Award Amid Mountaineer Dispute
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has temporarily halted the awarding of the Vikram Award to Bhawna Dehariya due to a petition from fellow mountaineer Megha Parmar. Parmar claims she was the first to summit Everest in 2019. The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 5, 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has put an interim hold on the Vikram Award being given to Bhawna Dehariya, the Everest climber for adventure sports in 2023. This decision awaits a ruling on a petition filed by another mountaineer, Megha Parmar.
Already contesting the state's top sports accolades, mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar has also appealed to the Indore bench for the 2023 award. Justice Vishal Mishra, addressing the contention, scheduled the next session for January 5.
Parmar argues she was the first to plant the tricolor on Mount Everest back in May 2019, before Dehariya. Her claim is substantiated by a five-hour advantage. Past awarding norms have shown flexibility, complicating this year's proceedings as Parmar pursues her final eligibility for the honor.

