Left Menu

Everest Feat: High Court Halts Vikram Award Amid Mountaineer Dispute

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has temporarily halted the awarding of the Vikram Award to Bhawna Dehariya due to a petition from fellow mountaineer Megha Parmar. Parmar claims she was the first to summit Everest in 2019. The court has scheduled the next hearing for January 5, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:01 IST
Everest Feat: High Court Halts Vikram Award Amid Mountaineer Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has put an interim hold on the Vikram Award being given to Bhawna Dehariya, the Everest climber for adventure sports in 2023. This decision awaits a ruling on a petition filed by another mountaineer, Megha Parmar.

Already contesting the state's top sports accolades, mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar has also appealed to the Indore bench for the 2023 award. Justice Vishal Mishra, addressing the contention, scheduled the next session for January 5.

Parmar argues she was the first to plant the tricolor on Mount Everest back in May 2019, before Dehariya. Her claim is substantiated by a five-hour advantage. Past awarding norms have shown flexibility, complicating this year's proceedings as Parmar pursues her final eligibility for the honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025