Tensions Rise as China Claims Airspace Violation
China's military reported it had repelled a Philippine aircraft allegedly violating airspace over the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. No immediate response was provided by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing regarding the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military announced on Friday that it had successfully repelled a Philippine aircraft accused of violating the airspace over the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.
The incident has further exacerbated tensions in the already volatile region, raising concerns over potential escalations.
The Embassy of the Philippines in Beijing was contacted for comments but has yet to issue a response on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Military Leader's Sudden Exit Amid Venezuela Tensions
Zorawar Tank: Honoring a Warrior's Legacy with Cutting-Edge Military Innovation
Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Waters: China's Stand on South China Sea
Bold Strike: Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Military Vessels
Russia Takes Legal Action Against Euroclear Over Financial Dispute