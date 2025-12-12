Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Claims Airspace Violation

China's military reported it had repelled a Philippine aircraft allegedly violating airspace over the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. No immediate response was provided by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST
Tensions Rise as China Claims Airspace Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's military announced on Friday that it had successfully repelled a Philippine aircraft accused of violating the airspace over the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

The incident has further exacerbated tensions in the already volatile region, raising concerns over potential escalations.

The Embassy of the Philippines in Beijing was contacted for comments but has yet to issue a response on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025