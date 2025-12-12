Left Menu

Massive Hydroponic Weed Seizure at Mumbai Airport

The Customs department intercepted 43 kilograms of hydroponic weed at Mumbai airport, valued at Rs 43 crore, and arrested five passengers arriving from Bangkok. The seizure was based on specific intelligence. Those arrested included three passengers with 33.888 kilograms and two others carrying 9.010 kilograms, all charged under the NDPS Act.

date 2025-12-12
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant bust, Mumbai International Airport's Customs officials seized nearly 43 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 43 crore. Five passengers arriving separately from Bangkok have been arrested, according to officials.

Working off specific intel, Customs officers intercepted three passengers carrying 33.888 kilograms of the contraband. Valued at Rs 33.888 crore, this massive haul was confiscated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Continuing the operation, the officials intercepted two additional passengers on a Thai Airways flight, recovering another 9.010 kilograms of hydroponic weed. Both individuals were also arrested under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are ongoing into this soil-free, water-nutrient-grown cannabis method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

