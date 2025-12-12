Supreme Court Upholds Principles Over Sympathy in Motor Vehicle Liability Case

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of credible evidence in establishing liability under the Motor Vehicles Act, dismissing appeals against the Karnataka High Court's judgment. The court ruled that legal principles cannot be disregarded based solely on sympathy.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra decided on Friday that the law should be upheld, despite the tragic accidents involved. The Karnataka High Court had previously supported an order by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal at Shimoga, dismissing petitions for claims by the families of two deceased persons from a 2013 road accident.

The court highlighted the failure of the appellants to prove the involvement of the vehicle in the accident, pointing out flaws and contradictions in testimony. A motor vehicle inspector's report revealed no damage to the alleged vehicle, leading the Supreme Court to uphold the tribunal's findings without interference.

