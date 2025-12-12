Motorcyclist Sentenced for Dragging Constable
A 24-year-old businessman, Sagar Gosaliya, was sentenced to two years of imprisonment for dragging a police constable 100 feet with his motorcycle in 2015. The court found him guilty of deterring a public servant from duty. The incident occurred during a routine check in Borivali.
A young businessman, Sagar Gosaliya, has been sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment by a Mumbai court for dragging a police constable 100 feet with his motorcycle in 2015.
The Additional Sessions Judge K R Deshpande found Gosaliya guilty under sections 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, noting that his actions deterred a public servant from carrying out his official duties.
The incident occurred when constable Jagdish Bhimrao Zende stopped Gosaliya for a document check. Instead of complying, Gosaliya attempted to flee, resulting in the constable being dragged down the road.
