Sweeping Away the Old: Cabinet Approves Repeal of 71 Obsolete Laws

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to repeal 71 outdated laws, many of which are amendments to principal laws. Among them, one law dates back to the British era. The aim is to declutter the statute books, not specifically to remove colonial laws; 1,562 such laws have been repealed so far.

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step toward modernizing legal frameworks by approving a bill that seeks to repeal 71 outdated laws. Officials confirmed this move is part of a broader effort to streamline statute books cluttered with amendments.

Of the 71 laws set for repeal, 65 are amendments to principal Acts, while six are principal laws themselves. Among these, at least one law dates back to the British era, further highlighting the need for an update.

While the initiative is not intended to explicitly remove colonial laws, its primary goal is to eliminate laws that have outlived their usefulness. As part of an ongoing effort, 1,562 archaic laws have already been struck off the books.

