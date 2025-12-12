Life Sentences for Family in Dowry Death Case
A court in Uttar Pradesh, India, sentences three family members to life imprisonment for the dowry-related murder of a woman in Maharajganj. Ramesh Sahni, Chinka Devi, and Ori Sahni were found guilty based on evidence and witness testimonies. They received additional fines, with non-payment resulting in further imprisonment.
In a landmark ruling, a court in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced three family members to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman over dowry demands. The brutal act, which took place in Semramharaj village, resulted in the death of Srijawat, whose body was found strangled.
District and Sessions Judge Arvind Malik handed down the life sentences to the victim's husband, Ramesh Sahni, mother-in-law, Chinka Devi, and father-in-law, Ori Sahni. The convictions were secured following compelling evidence and witness accounts presented by the prosecution, highlighting the severity of the crime.
In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed fines of Rs 30,000 on each convict, warning of an additional six-month prison term for non-payment. The case underscores the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in India and the judiciary's role in delivering justice for the victims.
