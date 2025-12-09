Apple Strengthens Its Indian Presence with New Noida Store

Apple is bolstering its retail presence in India with the inauguration of a new store in Noida, its fifth in the country, as it aims to enhance its market footprint.

Vanessa Trigub, Apple's Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations, said the company is experiencing overwhelming enthusiasm for each new opening, announcing a future Mumbai store next year.

The Noida store aims to be a hub where creativity and technology converge, designed to inspire and support customers, reflecting Apple's intent to foster deep connections and offer seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)