Odisha Man Arrested for Leopard Poisoning in Sundargarh

A 61-year-old man from Kusumdihi village in Odisha's Sundargarh district was arrested for the alleged poisoning death of a leopard, officials reported on Friday.

The female leopard, approximately four years old, perished after consuming cattle meat tainted with poison. The poisoned bait was intended to trap the animal after it killed one of the man's cattle.

Identified as Nuas Xess, the accused confessed to lacing the carcass with insecticide. He reportedly attempted to lure the responsible predator without informing local forest authorities. Divisional Forest Officer Lalit Kumar Patra confirmed a similar incident involving a leopard occurred in Angul district earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)