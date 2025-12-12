Left Menu

Restoring Peace Amid Turmoil: Odisha Ministerial Team Reports on Malkangiri Violence

After visiting a violence-stricken village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a ministerial team reported to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the situation. Efforts included meeting local communities, assessing violence causes, and ensuring peace enforcement with security deployment and relief work. Normalcy is gradually returning with governmental intervention.

  • Country:
  • India

A day following their visit to a violence-afflicted village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a ministerial team submitted a detailed report on the situation to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

The team, consisting of Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and MSME, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, visited MV-26 village on Thursday. There, they investigated the aftermath of tribal unrest, which erupted after the discovery of a headless body of a 51-year-old tribal woman, allegedly killed over a land dispute.

In response to the growing tensions, a significant security force presence was established to restore order, confirmed Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of the southern division, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are underway under district authorities, promoting calmness and rebuilding in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

