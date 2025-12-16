Court Vindicates Congress: A Blow to BJP-led Government's Tactics

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress has applauded a recent ruling from a Delhi court, which declined to acknowledge the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering accusations against senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, pertaining to the National Herald case.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bosiram Siram, the court's decision serves as a significant blow against what he describes as the vindictive and unconstitutional actions undertaken by the BJP-led government through central agencies to target opposition leaders.

The special judge noted that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing already had an FIR in place, making it premature to rule on the Enforcement Directorate's arguments. Consequently, the proceedings initiated by the ED were deemed to have no jurisdiction, rendering them void in Siram's view.

(With inputs from agencies.)