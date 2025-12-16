Uncertainty Surrounds Narges Mohammadi's Whereabouts After Arrest

Iranian human rights activist and Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has been out of contact since her arrest last Friday, leaving her family and lawyer in distress. She was apprehended after condemning the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi at his memorial in Mashhad.

Mohammadi was physically assaulted by security forces and now faces potential charges of collusion against the Islamic Republic, according to her brother, Hamid Mohammadi. Over 39 others were also detained during the memorial, accused of provoking 'norm-breaking slogans' and disturbing public order.

Following her Nobel recognition in 2023 for women's rights and anti-death penalty advocacy, Mohammadi's ongoing struggle highlights the Iranian government's crackdown on dissent. Her case is poised for presentation to the International Criminal Court to exemplify this suppression.

