Uncertainty Surrounds Narges Mohammadi's Whereabouts After Arrest
The family and lawyer of Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi are concerned about her health and location following her arrest after commemorating a fellow lawyer’s suspicious death. She was beaten and arrested during the event and faces charges of colluding against the Islamic Republic.
Iranian human rights activist and Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi has been out of contact since her arrest last Friday, leaving her family and lawyer in distress. She was apprehended after condemning the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi at his memorial in Mashhad.
Mohammadi was physically assaulted by security forces and now faces potential charges of collusion against the Islamic Republic, according to her brother, Hamid Mohammadi. Over 39 others were also detained during the memorial, accused of provoking 'norm-breaking slogans' and disturbing public order.
Following her Nobel recognition in 2023 for women's rights and anti-death penalty advocacy, Mohammadi's ongoing struggle highlights the Iranian government's crackdown on dissent. Her case is poised for presentation to the International Criminal Court to exemplify this suppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
College Students Arrested for Threatening Class 12 Student with Toy Gun in Gurugram
Supreme Court Takes Stand Against Digital Arrests: A Battle Against Cybercrime
Hollywood Scion Nick Reiner Arrested in Parents' Tragic Murder Case
Priest Arrested for Alleged Child Assault in Uttar Pradesh
Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers' Arrest after Fiery Incident