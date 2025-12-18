Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges Over Israel Targeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on two International Criminal Court judges for targeting Israel. The U.S. and Israel are not ICC members. Sanctions include freezing U.S. assets and banning entry to the U.S.

18-12-2025
In a significant move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that sanctions are being imposed on two judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for actions against Israel. Rubio specified that the ICC judges targeted are Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, citing efforts against Israeli nationals without consent from Israel.

The announcement follows an executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump, which aimed at curtailing ICC actions perceived detrimental to U.S. and allied interests. The U.S., alongside Israel, does not hold membership in the ICC, intensifying their stance against the court's unilateral actions.

The sanctions mean freezing any U.S. assets of the named judges and prohibiting them and their families from entering the United States, thus reinforcing the U.S.'s commitment to shielding its allies from ICC activities deemed illegitimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

