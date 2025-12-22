Assam on High Alert Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Assam has been placed on 'high alert' due to the recent unrest in Bangladesh, stated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. In conversation with reporters, Sarma emphasized that the state government is actively observing the situation across the border.

The chief minister expressed concerns about reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and asserted that historical immigration from the neighboring nation has implications for Assam. He emphasized the need for vigilance amid claims from certain factions in Bangladesh about unifying northeast India with their country.

The political turbulence in Bangladesh follows the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who played a significant role in anti-government protests. As a precaution, Assam has implemented prohibitory measures along its Cachar district border to avert illegal crossings and maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)