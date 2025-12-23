Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Hindu Man's Lynching in Bangladesh

Supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal clashed with police near the Bangladesh High Commission following the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. The protest was marked by unruly crowds breaking barricades despite heightened security measures. Demonstrators demanded action against those responsible for the killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hundreds of VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters clashed with police near the Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday, protesting the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Saffron flags were raised high, and slogans resonated as demonstrators broke through barricades despite intensified security.

The protest area, significantly secured with layers of barricades and police due to the announced demonstration, witnessed a massive police deployment. Yet, protesters managed to push 800 meters closer to the high commission, urging for stricter action against those responsible for the crime.

Banners and placards condemned the Bangladesh government as DTC buses barricaded the path to the high commission. Protesters decried the brutal mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, demanding justice for the heinous act, which reportedly occurred amid charges of blasphemy.

