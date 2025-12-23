Left Menu

India's Aid Boosts Sri Lankan Tamil Community Post-Cyclone

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, highlighting India's reconstruction package for Cyclone Ditwah's damage. The meeting, part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, led to the announcement of a USD 450 million aid package for Sri Lanka amid recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:50 IST
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday engaged with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, emphasizing India's commitment to aiding cyclone recovery efforts. His visit echoed New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, initiated in response to the devastation from Cyclone Ditwah, saw Jaishankar announcing a significant USD 450 million reconstruction package. This gesture was met with gratitude from Tamil leaders, including TPA's Mano Ganesan.

The cyclone severely impacted plantation communities, highlighting the need for safe housing. Jaishankar's discussions with Sri Lankan leaders reinforced India's unwavering support in rebuilding efforts following the massive destruction caused by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

