India's Aid Boosts Sri Lankan Tamil Community Post-Cyclone

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday engaged with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, emphasizing India's commitment to aiding cyclone recovery efforts. His visit echoed New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy.

Operation Sagar Bandhu, initiated in response to the devastation from Cyclone Ditwah, saw Jaishankar announcing a significant USD 450 million reconstruction package. This gesture was met with gratitude from Tamil leaders, including TPA's Mano Ganesan.

The cyclone severely impacted plantation communities, highlighting the need for safe housing. Jaishankar's discussions with Sri Lankan leaders reinforced India's unwavering support in rebuilding efforts following the massive destruction caused by the disaster.

