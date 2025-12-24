Left Menu

Army Intervenes: Restoring Order in West Karbi Anglong

In West Karbi Anglong, Assam, the Army was deployed to manage escalating violence. The unrest resulted in two deaths and 45 injuries. Tensions arose due to protests over alleged illegal settlers on grazing lands. Authorities urge dialogue and are investigating to apprehend perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:39 IST
Army Intervenes: Restoring Order in West Karbi Anglong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has been deployed in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to restore law and order amid escalating violence, according to Director General of Police Harmeet Singh. Addressing reporters in Kheroni, Singh emphasized that the situation is now under control and urged residents to avoid further violence.

The unrest, which resulted in two deaths and injuries to 45 individuals, including 38 police officers, followed a hunger strike by Karbi community agitators. The protest, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from grazing lands, erupted into violence after a police intervention.

Saying that the police are actively investigating the incidents, Singh assured that culprits will be brought to justice, calling for peace and dialogue as a solution to the ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025