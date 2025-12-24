Army Intervenes: Restoring Order in West Karbi Anglong

The Army has been deployed in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam to restore law and order amid escalating violence, according to Director General of Police Harmeet Singh. Addressing reporters in Kheroni, Singh emphasized that the situation is now under control and urged residents to avoid further violence.

The unrest, which resulted in two deaths and injuries to 45 individuals, including 38 police officers, followed a hunger strike by Karbi community agitators. The protest, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from grazing lands, erupted into violence after a police intervention.

Saying that the police are actively investigating the incidents, Singh assured that culprits will be brought to justice, calling for peace and dialogue as a solution to the ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)