Deputy CM Vows to Drive Out Crime from Bihar

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has pledged to rid Bihar of criminals within three months. At a Patna event, he described past offenders as "scrap" and committed to a "cleanliness drive" as the Home Department head to ensure good governance by eliminating crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:11 IST
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made a bold statement, promising to force criminals out of Bihar within three months.

During a programme in Patna, Choudhary asserted that he has already removed some criminal elements, referring to them as "scrap." He assured that any remaining offenders would soon be expelled.

As the head of the Home Department, Choudhary is steering a "cleanliness drive," emphasizing the state government's commitment to good governance and eliminating crime for a safer Bihar.

