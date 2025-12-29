Left Menu

China's Show of Force: Escalating Tensions Over Taiwan

China has launched its largest military exercises around Taiwan to demonstrate its power to isolate the island in a conflict. The drills, involving naval and aerial assets, emphasize Beijing's territorial claims and raise international concerns. Taiwan remains steadfast, with strong defense preparations and international diplomatic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:08 IST
China's Show of Force: Escalating Tensions Over Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has commenced its most extensive military exercises around Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' aiming to showcase its ability to encircle the island and potentially cut it off from external support. The extensive drills involve troops, warships, fighter jets, and artillery, focusing on live fire, simulated strikes, and blockades near key Taiwanese ports.

These drills come amid heightened rhetoric from Beijing concerning its territorial claims over Taiwan, following Tokyo's recent comments on a possible Chinese assault. Taiwan, rejecting these claims, maintains that its future should be determined solely by its people. The exercises have also followed a massive U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, further straining relations.

Taiwan's government has condemned China's actions, while its defense ministry reports high military activity around the island, including aircraft and vessels. Despite the tensions, Taiwan's stock market remains steady, reflecting local sentiments that these drills are intended more as a psychological tactic rather than an immediate threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
2
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global
3
Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalist...

 India
4
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025