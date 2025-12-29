China's Show of Force: Escalating Tensions Over Taiwan

China has commenced its most extensive military exercises around Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' aiming to showcase its ability to encircle the island and potentially cut it off from external support. The extensive drills involve troops, warships, fighter jets, and artillery, focusing on live fire, simulated strikes, and blockades near key Taiwanese ports.

These drills come amid heightened rhetoric from Beijing concerning its territorial claims over Taiwan, following Tokyo's recent comments on a possible Chinese assault. Taiwan, rejecting these claims, maintains that its future should be determined solely by its people. The exercises have also followed a massive U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, further straining relations.

Taiwan's government has condemned China's actions, while its defense ministry reports high military activity around the island, including aircraft and vessels. Despite the tensions, Taiwan's stock market remains steady, reflecting local sentiments that these drills are intended more as a psychological tactic rather than an immediate threat.

