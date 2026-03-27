Haryana's Office Decluttering Drive: Streamlining Efficiency

The Haryana government has announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency by launching a decluttering campaign from April 1 to 8. This week-long campaign will see the removal of outdated records and unusable office furniture from government offices to streamline record management.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi issued an official communication detailing the campaign, which will be implemented across all government offices, including attached and subordinate units. The initiative aims to improve workspace efficiency and strengthen administrative operations through meticulous record disposal.

Officials have been directed to adhere to the 'Record Management and Record Retention Schedule' and follow established procedures. Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and various commissioners have been tasked with ensuring rigorous compliance with campaign guidelines to ensure effective execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)