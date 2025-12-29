Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed accusations made by Russia, which claimed Ukraine attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

Zelenskiy asserted that such statements are part of Moscow's strategy to undermine progress in Ukraine-U.S. peace talks, hinting that it sets the stage for possible strikes on Ukrainian government buildings in Kyiv.

He called on U.S. President Donald Trump to respond appropriately to these threats from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)