Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected Russian claims of an alleged Ukrainian attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence. He stated Russia's accusations were false and intended to derail Ukraine-U.S. peace talks. Zelenskiy urged U.S. President Donald Trump to address the Russian threats appropriately.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed accusations made by Russia, which claimed Ukraine attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.
Zelenskiy asserted that such statements are part of Moscow's strategy to undermine progress in Ukraine-U.S. peace talks, hinting that it sets the stage for possible strikes on Ukrainian government buildings in Kyiv.
He called on U.S. President Donald Trump to respond appropriately to these threats from Russia.
