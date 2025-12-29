Voyage of History: INSV Kaundinya Sets Sail to Rediscover Ancient Maritime Routes

In a significant nod to India's deep maritime roots, the INSV Kaundinya began its maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat on Monday. Constructed using ancient techniques, this engineless vessel aims to retrace historic maritime routes linking India with Oman, showcasing a legacy of trade and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the voyage, saying it represents India's commitment to reviving its rich nautical heritage. The ship stands as a testament to traditional craftsmanship, featuring wooden planks stitched with coconut coir rope, and manifests India's maritime legacy.

Launched by prominent naval and diplomatic figures, the expedition will cover 1,400 km over 15 days. It highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, strengthening bilateral ties while proudly displaying India's maritime diplomacy and historical coaction with the Gulf region.

