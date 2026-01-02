Left Menu

Bullet Train Project Achieves Breakthrough of Second Mountain Tunnel in Palghar

Shri Vaishnaw noted that the Bullet Train Project is generating substantial employment and will continue to create jobs during its operation phase. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced a major breakthrough in the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project with the successful completion of the second mountain tunnel in Palghar, Maharashtra. This achievement marks the breakthrough of the first mountain tunnel for the project in the state, underscoring rapid construction momentum in one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The newly completed MT-5 tunnel, located between the upcoming Virar and Boisar bullet train stations, spans approximately 1.5 kilometres, making it one of the longest mountain tunnels in the Palghar district. Excavated from both ends using the advanced drill-and-blast method, the tunnel was completed within 18 months, demonstrating efficient engineering and strong coordination across teams.

The drill-and-blast technique enables real-time monitoring of geological conditions, allowing engineers to deploy stabilising support systems such as shotcrete, rock bolts, and lattice girders as required. Throughout construction, strict safety measures—including ventilation systems, fire protection protocols, and safe access arrangements—were closely implemented.

This achievement follows the earlier milestone of completing the MAHSR’s first underground tunnel, a 5 km stretch between Thane and BKC, in September 2025. The entire project spans 508 km, with 27.4 km of tunnels, of which 21 km are underground and 6.4 km are surface tunnels. The corridor includes eight mountain tunnels, seven located in Maharashtra totalling 6.05 km, and one 350-metre tunnel in Gujarat.

Shri Vaishnaw noted that the Bullet Train Project is generating substantial employment and will continue to create jobs during its operation phase. Once operational, the high-speed rail will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just 1 hour and 58 minutes, seamlessly connecting major commercial centres and accelerating regional economic integration.

Beyond travel convenience, the project is poised to stimulate economic development along the corridor, promoting new industrial clusters, IT hubs, and innovation ecosystems. It is expected to significantly enhance connectivity for the middle class by offering fast, comfortable, and affordable travel, while enabling large-scale knowledge transfer through global partnerships.

Crucially, the Minister highlighted that the project will deliver substantial environmental benefits, including an estimated 95% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to road transport—supporting India’s green mobility and climate goals.

Progress Across Mountain Tunnels in Maharashtra

Work on all seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra is progressing steadily:

  • MT-1 (820 m): 15% physical progress

  • MT-2 (228 m): Preparatory works underway

  • MT-3 (1,403 m): 35.5% completion

  • MT-4 (1,260 m): 31% completion

  • MT-6 (454 m): 35% completion

  • MT-7 (417 m): 28% completion

Together, these tunnels cover approximately 6 km of the MAHSR alignment in Maharashtra.

A Transformative Transport Corridor

The MAHSR corridor, covering 508 km—with 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra—will connect key cities including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai. The project marks one of India’s largest and most technologically advanced transport infrastructure undertakings, promising long-term economic, environmental, and mobility benefits.

