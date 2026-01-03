Left Menu

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Oppose VB GRAM G Act

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the VB GRAM G Act for dismantling MGNREGA, a rights-based law providing assured work. Kharge announces the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' campaign, demanding withdrawal of the new Act, reinstatement of MGNREGA, and restoration of the right to work and panchayats' authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:51 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed strong opposition to the VB GRAM G Act, stating it undermines MGNREGA, a critical employment guarantee program. The Congress party is set to launch a nationwide protest dubbed 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to demand the repeal of the new Act.

The VB GRAM G Act, recently passed and ratified, replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, transforming the nature of rural work from a guaranteed right to a budget-constrained program. The Congress emphasizes the potential negative implications, such as diminished panchayat authority and increased worker exploitation.

Kharge highlighted that the changes could lead to consistent work shortages and uncertainty in wages, issues that could exacerbate rural poverty. The Congress plans to peacefully resist these changes, advocating the importance of MGNREGA in uplifting rural communities and maintaining economic stability.

