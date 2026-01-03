Tragic Love Affair Leads to Heinous Crime in Punjab
In Punjab, a woman and her lover allegedly murdered her three children after administering sleeping pills. The crime, driven by the pair’s desire to marry, involved strangulation and body disposal. Police successfully tracked and arrested the suspects, who later confessed to the heinous act.
In a heart-wrenching case in Punjab, a married woman and her lover reportedly murdered her three children, driven by a desire to wed each other despite her existing marriage. The crime occurred in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat district, where the suspects allegedly drugged the children before taking their lives.
The woman, identified as Sidra Bashir, met Babar Hussain on a video-sharing platform over a year ago. As their relationship deepened, she sought divorce from her husband, leading to endless quarrels. Their plan to marry led to the drastic decision to commit this horrific crime.
Sidra and Babar became murder suspects after the children's bodies were discovered in a deserted area. Police managed to locate Sidra following a missing person report from her husband. Subsequently, Hussain was apprehended, leading to a full confession from both regarding the crime.
