Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Leads to Heinous Crime in Punjab

In Punjab, a woman and her lover allegedly murdered her three children after administering sleeping pills. The crime, driven by the pair’s desire to marry, involved strangulation and body disposal. Police successfully tracked and arrested the suspects, who later confessed to the heinous act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:21 IST
Tragic Love Affair Leads to Heinous Crime in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a heart-wrenching case in Punjab, a married woman and her lover reportedly murdered her three children, driven by a desire to wed each other despite her existing marriage. The crime occurred in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat district, where the suspects allegedly drugged the children before taking their lives.

The woman, identified as Sidra Bashir, met Babar Hussain on a video-sharing platform over a year ago. As their relationship deepened, she sought divorce from her husband, leading to endless quarrels. Their plan to marry led to the drastic decision to commit this horrific crime.

Sidra and Babar became murder suspects after the children's bodies were discovered in a deserted area. Police managed to locate Sidra following a missing person report from her husband. Subsequently, Hussain was apprehended, leading to a full confession from both regarding the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

U.S. Action in Venezuela Sparks U.N. Concerns

 Global
2
Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Next mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi and Hindu, says Maharashtra Chief Minis...

 India
3
Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

Arrest of CPI(ML) Leaders Sparks Outcry Amidst Adivasi Land Struggles

 India
4
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.

BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026