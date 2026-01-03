Jammu's Drug Crackdown: A Year of Zero Tolerance

In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Jammu police arrested 311 drug peddlers in 2025, seizing heroin valued at over Rs 60 crore.

Among the detainees were 35 women, and key figures were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which enables preventive detention without trial.

The authorities registered 204 FIRs, and with community collaboration, demolished illegal structures, secured 48 convictions, and disrupted the financial networks of drug syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)