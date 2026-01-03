Left Menu

Jammu's Drug Crackdown: A Year of Zero Tolerance

In 2025, Jammu police arrested 311 drug peddlers, including 35 women, seizing heroin worth over Rs 60 crore. The crackdown led to 48 convictions and the detention of 11 under the PIT-NDPS Act. Assets worth lakhs were attached, and illegal structures demolished, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:34 IST
Jammu's Drug Crackdown: A Year of Zero Tolerance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Jammu police arrested 311 drug peddlers in 2025, seizing heroin valued at over Rs 60 crore.

Among the detainees were 35 women, and key figures were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which enables preventive detention without trial.

The authorities registered 204 FIRs, and with community collaboration, demolished illegal structures, secured 48 convictions, and disrupted the financial networks of drug syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026