Jammu's Drug Crackdown: A Year of Zero Tolerance
In 2025, Jammu police arrested 311 drug peddlers, including 35 women, seizing heroin worth over Rs 60 crore. The crackdown led to 48 convictions and the detention of 11 under the PIT-NDPS Act. Assets worth lakhs were attached, and illegal structures demolished, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a determined effort to combat the drug menace, Jammu police arrested 311 drug peddlers in 2025, seizing heroin valued at over Rs 60 crore.
Among the detainees were 35 women, and key figures were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which enables preventive detention without trial.
The authorities registered 204 FIRs, and with community collaboration, demolished illegal structures, secured 48 convictions, and disrupted the financial networks of drug syndicates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move
New Year Chaos: Arrests in Chennai for Assaulting Police
Delhi Police's Landmark Crackdown on Visa Fraud Nets Over 130 Arrests in 2025
Delhi Police Crackdown: 'Operation Sankalp' Nets Numerous Arrests
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions