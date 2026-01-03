Left Menu

Nalagarh Bomb Blast: Unraveling the Investigation

An explosion in Nalagarh, Solan district, is under investigation by the NIA, with details pending their report. The blast caused significant damage but no casualties. Babbar Khalsa International claims responsibility, citing retaliation against drug smuggling. A case has been registered under relevant sections and laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Nalagarh bomb blast in Solan district, as confirmed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The NIA's report will disclose information regarding those behind the incident.

At a press event in Solan district, CM Sukhu mentioned that state forensic teams have picked samples from the blast site, and CCTV footage is being analyzed. The investigation continues, and updates on the perpetrators will be available post NIA's findings. The remarks were made post the foundation stone ceremony of the Centre of Excellence for divyangjan in Kandaghat.

On January 1, residents of Nalagarh awoke to the loud blast near a local police station. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The explosion shattered nearby windows and was audible up to 500 meters away. Claims of responsibility by Babbar Khalsa International and Punjab Sovereignty Alliance, citing retaliation for alleged police inaction against drug smuggling, remain unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

