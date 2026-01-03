Escalating Violence: Hindu Minority Targeted in Bangladesh

In a tragic escalation of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Khokon Chandra Das, a 50-year-old Hindu businessman, succumbed to his injuries after a brutal attack. The incident has raised concerns over the increasing intimidation faced by minority communities.

The attack on Das, who was intercepted by unknown assailants, involved severe physical assault and arson, where he was set ablaze in Shariatpur district. His death marks the fifth such fatality within a month, signaling an alarming trend of targeted violence against Hindus.

Kajol Debnath of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council highlighted the growing threat from radical groups. He expressed concern over the use of violent tactics such as petrol attacks, suggesting an ominous rise in right-wing extremism, which poses a severe threat to the country's social fabric.