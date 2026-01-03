Left Menu

Iran's Economic Turmoil: Khamenei Stands Firm Amid Rising Protests

Iran is facing widespread protests driven by economic challenges, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refusing to back down despite U.S. threats. The unrest is linked to inflation and currency collapse, with more than 10 fatalities and a surge in arrests. Authorities have proposed dialogue but met violence with force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:02 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed not to yield under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened intervention following protests linked to soaring inflation. Rights groups reported a surge in arrests after Khamenei declared on state television that the Islamic Republic "will not yield to the enemy."

The economic crisis triggering these demonstrations has seen authorities adopt a mixed strategy, offering dialogue to economically-motivated protesters while deploying tear gas to disperse violent street protests. Khamenei acknowledged market traders' frustrations over economic conditions but condemned rioters, insisting they "should be put in their place."

The ongoing unrest, Iran's most severe since 2022, has centered in small cities, with several deaths and numerous injuries reported. The security landscape is further strained by U.S. military threats amid existing sanctions and regional conflicts involving Iran's allies. The protests pose a significant challenge to Iran's leadership in the face of both domestic and international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

