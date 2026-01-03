Iran's Economic Turmoil: Khamenei Stands Firm Amid Rising Protests
Iran is facing widespread protests driven by economic challenges, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refusing to back down despite U.S. threats. The unrest is linked to inflation and currency collapse, with more than 10 fatalities and a surge in arrests. Authorities have proposed dialogue but met violence with force.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed not to yield under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened intervention following protests linked to soaring inflation. Rights groups reported a surge in arrests after Khamenei declared on state television that the Islamic Republic "will not yield to the enemy."
The economic crisis triggering these demonstrations has seen authorities adopt a mixed strategy, offering dialogue to economically-motivated protesters while deploying tear gas to disperse violent street protests. Khamenei acknowledged market traders' frustrations over economic conditions but condemned rioters, insisting they "should be put in their place."
The ongoing unrest, Iran's most severe since 2022, has centered in small cities, with several deaths and numerous injuries reported. The security landscape is further strained by U.S. military threats amid existing sanctions and regional conflicts involving Iran's allies. The protests pose a significant challenge to Iran's leadership in the face of both domestic and international pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Ayatollah Khamenei
- protesters
- inflation
- economy
- arrests
- Trump
- unrest
- sanctions
- violence
ALSO READ
New Year Chaos: Arrests in Chennai for Assaulting Police
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move
Delhi Police's Landmark Crackdown on Visa Fraud Nets Over 130 Arrests in 2025
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests
Delhi Police Crackdown: 'Operation Sankalp' Nets Numerous Arrests