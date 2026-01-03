Daring Burglary Busted: Trio Arrested with Rs 30 Lakh Haul Recovered

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects involved in a high-stakes burglary at an elderly woman's residence.

Jewellery, cash, and a scooter, collectively worth over Rs 30 lakh, were recovered from the accused, identified as Ishaq, Pawan, and Bharat.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation, aiding police in tracking the suspects to their arrest in Saket. Efforts are underway to determine if the trio is linked to other similar crimes.