Daring Burglary Busted: Trio Arrested with Rs 30 Lakh Haul Recovered
Three individuals were arrested in south Delhi for a burglary involving stolen jewellery, cash, and a scooter worth over Rs 30 lakh. The suspects, identified as Ishaq, Pawan, and Bharat, were tracked and apprehended via CCTV footage and local intelligence. The case has been linked to another theft.
Updated: 03-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:14 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects involved in a high-stakes burglary at an elderly woman's residence.
Jewellery, cash, and a scooter, collectively worth over Rs 30 lakh, were recovered from the accused, identified as Ishaq, Pawan, and Bharat.
CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation, aiding police in tracking the suspects to their arrest in Saket. Efforts are underway to determine if the trio is linked to other similar crimes.
