Karnataka CM Demands Repeal of VB-G RAM G Act

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urges the central government to repeal the VB-G RAM G Act and restore the UPA-era MGNREGA, asserting that the new legislation undermines rural livelihoods, weakens panchayats, and imposes financial burdens on states. The Congress party plans widespread protests against the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the central government to repeal the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, criticizing it for dismantling the UPA-era MGNREGA. The Chief Minister argues that the new legislation strips rural communities of their right to demand work and places undue financial strain on states.

Siddaramaiah claims the Act has undermined the authority of panchayats and effectively transformed a demand-based employment scheme into one that is supply-driven. He compares the situation to the previous farm laws, which were eventually repealed following widespread protests.

Siddaramaiah, alongside the Congress party, intends to initiate a full-scale campaign against the Act. The efforts will include conventions and Grama Sabhas across multiple levels, pushing for the restoration of MGNREGA and protection of rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

