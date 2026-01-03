Left Menu

NHRC Steps in on Missing Ladakhi Girl Case Amid Alleged Social Pressures

The NHRC has issued notices to Leh authorities over the case of a minor Ladakhi girl found in Srinagar with a Muslim boy after going missing. The girl, under Child Welfare supervision, is traumatized. The complainant seeks an impartial investigation and justice amid perceived social pressures hindering the case.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken an active role in a troubling case involving a missing minor Ladakhi girl from a tribal Buddhist community. Found in Srinagar with a Muslim boy, the girl went missing late December, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.

Currently under the care of a Child Welfare Committee, the young girl is reported to be experiencing mental trauma. Complainant Sagar Bhante from Bhopal has urged the commission for an impartial investigation and justice for the girl amidst local social pressures that allegedly undermine the case's seriousness.

With a focus on justice and accountability, the NHRC has directed Leh's civil and police authorities to investigate the case truthfully and submit a detailed report. The commission's intervention underscores the importance of safeguarding the victim's rights and well-being.

